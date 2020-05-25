BRAND SOUTH AFRICA IN ASSOCIATION WITH TRANSAFRICA RADIO BRINGS YOU AN AFRICA DAY TO REMEMBER

An African journey of growth cuts through eons of a coarse textured history, while it might still take years to place together all pieces that make up for an authentic Africanism, Africa Day summons a pause to this hive to hold an honest conversation about the greatest achievements of Africa that came riding along with our freedom.

To help us celebrate the authenticity and the true meaning of Africanism, Brand South African as the official custodian of South African National Band has taken over TransAfricaRadio to bring you fun filled day, with festivities including educational content , music and artists games featuring musicians lime Tanzanian Juma Jux, Kenyan rapper King Kanja, South African hit maker Dj Tira and many more.

We start off your morning by profiling influential power houses in industries like sports, politics and music on TheGetUp. Our mid morning show the Morning Mayhem will be exploring the economic possibilities available for African youth as we strive for economic growth throughout the continent

On the LifeStyle we take moment to glance back to a subdued Africa that was a western silhouette. While our daily dose of current affairs Connect Africa gauge the appropriation of freedom in the context of the LGBTQI+ community across the African continent and find out what kind of Africa does the community hopes for, the panel features activists from Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya and South Africa. The Way Show is packed with theAfrican entertainment trivia accompanied by throbbing 100% hits to wash down hard realities from the current Affairs. Then we punctuate our day in style with The Xover Africa day takeover, Afro Futurism and the evolution of culture, music and technology is the center of discussion.

With the current pandemic being the talk of everyone’s conversation, allow us to ease your mind for a day.