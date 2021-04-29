BOTHO PROJECT SPACE TO HOST SEVEN YOUNG ARTISTS FOR NDOIMADZI EXHIBITION

Written by on April 30, 2021

Botho Project Space is an artist-run visual arts space that encourages artistic freedom and experimentation because owning creative value orchestrates an unlimited future together with unlimited creative. The space aims to represent an interconnection of independence and isolation, stemming from all of civilisation being separated from others during the pandemic. The exhibition Ndoimadzi, provides a perspective into the creative independence each artist found in this period, where they were able to go on a journey of self-introspection, harnessing the courageous act of owning creative brilliance.

By definition, Ndoimadzi is an unstoppable force. It is a state of focus and commitment as we cling firmly to our own brilliance and destiny. This is the inspiration behind the group show set to take place at Botho Project Space. The group show will be the second exhibition at the contemporary art space, positioned in the heart of Johannesburg.

Exhibiting a variety of different visual art forms, the show will explore a range of themes from the artists which will include vibrant figurative paintings from Congolese Born, Belgium based painter Bahati Simoens; the use of Prison and Basotho blankets mediums from artist Frans Thoka; mysticism influenced paintings and photographs by Imraan Christian; portraits of influencers that reflect current pop culture from Katlego Tlabela; exploration of the human condition with Lulama “Wolf” Mlambo; driving a space owning black women narrative with paintings from Zandile Tshabalala; and a collaborative set of works from Zwelethu Machepha who partners with Themba Khumalo for his showcase.

Ndoimadzi Exhibition will be held in Johannesburg at Botho Project Space from 06 May 2021 until 26 June 2021.
Author

Kendrick Lebron

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like
0 0

The Return of the much-anticipated Isandlwana Lecture During Africa Month

April 29, 2021

0 0

TWO SOUTH AFRICANS CHOSEN FOR GLOBAL DIGITAL TV SERIES

April 22, 2021

0 0

Why Indian films are popular in Ghana – and have been for decades

March 16, 2021

Continue reading

Next post

A close look at how the net has tightened on the right to protest in South Africa

Thumbnail
Previous post

The four big challenges facing Patrice Motsepe, Africa’s new soccer boss

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST