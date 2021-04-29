BOTHO PROJECT SPACE TO HOST SEVEN YOUNG ARTISTS FOR NDOIMADZI EXHIBITION

Botho Project Space is an artist-run visual arts space that encourages artistic freedom and experimentation because owning creative value orchestrates an unlimited future together with unlimited creative. The space aims to represent an interconnection of independence and isolation, stemming from all of civilisation being separated from others during the pandemic. The exhibition Ndoimadzi, provides a perspective into the creative independence each artist found in this period, where they were able to go on a journey of self-introspection, harnessing the courageous act of owning creative brilliance. By definition, Ndoimadzi is an unstoppable force. It is a state of focus and commitment as we cling firmly to our own brilliance and destiny. This is the inspiration behind the group show set to take place at Botho Project Space. The group show will be the second exhibition at the contemporary art space, positioned in the heart of Johannesburg. Exhibiting a variety of different visual art forms, the show will explore a range of themes from the artists which will include vibrant figurative paintings from Congolese Born, Belgium based painter Bahati Simoens; the use of Prison and Basotho blankets mediums from artist Frans Thoka; mysticism influenced paintings and photographs by Imraan Christian; portraits of influencers that reflect current pop culture from Katlego Tlabela; exploration of the human condition with Lulama “Wolf” Mlambo; driving a space owning black women narrative with paintings from Zandile Tshabalala; and a collaborative set of works from Zwelethu Machepha who partners with Themba Khumalo for his showcase. Ndoimadzi Exhibition will be held in Johannesburg at Botho Project Space from 06 May 2021 until 26 June 2021.