Bongeziwe Mabandla’s iimini album debuts at #1 on iTunes SA

Black Major artist Bongeziwe Mabandla, took the coveted number #1 spot on iTunes SA across all genres this weekend, with the release of his third album, iimini, evidence that love always wins.

Mabandla’s latest accolade comes as no surprise as music critics and fans alike have pegged iimini to be one of 2020’s finest musical offerings and the album is set to expand Mabandla’s growing global audience.

Other highlights from Mabandla’s iimini release this past weekend include impressive charting on the R&B/Soul genre charts throughout the world, including #1 in Botswana, #2 in France, Switzerland and Austria, #3 in Netherlands and an incredible #23 in the massive US market.

“This is a ray of sunshine in South Africa’s first weekend of lockdown! When COVID-19 broke, and all tours and live album promotion events were cancelled, we were desperately disappointed because so much hard work had been put into making this release a success. Perhaps we shouldn’t have worried? Fans all over the world have tuned in, streamed, downloaded, posted and sent literally hundreds of messages,” shares Sevi Spanoudi, Black Major Director.

On this album, SAMA award-winning artist, Bongeziwe Mabandla, offers up a collection of 12 songs, with a beginning, middle and end, this songs that trace the unfolding of love with pure sonic beauty, from the day of the first meeting to the heartbreaking end.

Stream or download Mabandla’s iimini globally here: https://geni.us/iimini