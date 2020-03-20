BONGEZIWE MABANDLA RELEASES KHANGELA LYRIC VIDEO SHOT ON A CELLPHONE

March 20, 2020

Multi-award-winning musician, Bongeziwe Mabandla, has just released a lyric video for “Khangela” ahead of his iimini album release next Friday, 27 March 2020. The lyric video was shot by Tiago Correia-Paulo, Bongeziwe’s musical director and the producer of the album, this video was captured on a cellphone while they were on tour in France last November.

 

 

“Khangela” meaning “searching”, is Bongeziwe Mabandla’s focus track off his highly anticipated third studio album and the fourth “single” to be released.

Stream or download Bongeziwe Mabandla’s “Khangela” here: Apple Music | Spotify | Google Play Music | Deezer

 

