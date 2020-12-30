Bonang wins ‘Woman of the Year’ at GQ award ceremony

Multiple award-winning South African media personality and entrepreneur, Bonang Matheba, received the “Woman of the Year Award” at the GQ Men of the Year 2020 awards ceremony, held last night at Hotel Sky in Sandton.

“GQ Men of the Year recognizes the men and women who shape our cultural landscape, as well as the most intelligent and inspiring people of the year. Giving the award for Woman of the Year to Bonang Matheba was something that both I and the team unanimously agreed on. Despite it being a pandemic, Bonang has had a strong year as a businesswoman, entertainer and an all-round woman who has inspired all of us throughout 2020,” said Molife Kumona, Editor-in-Chief for GQ South Africa.

Men of the Year – or “MOTY” as the Awards are affectionately known by GQ’s editorial team – is one of South Africa’s most prestigious awards ceremonies. “On behalf of all women who take chances, lead, innovate as well as inspire the next generation to do even more and be even more, I am very proud to receive this award,” said Bonang Matheba.

High Fashion and sartorial looks dominated the event with celebrities styled to perfection. Bonang was as gorgeous as ever, wearing a dress by Willlet Designs Couture.Ever the innovator, Bonang was the first South African woman to front the stand-alone cover of GQ South Africa for their “Power Issue” in 2018.