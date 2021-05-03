Bonang sells half a million cans in just 4 months

Bonang Matheba’s House of BNG Nectar range – the country’s first true sparkling wine in a can – has been a massive success with over 500,000 cans sold within four months, excluding the alcohol ban period during lockdown.

“I’m extremely grateful for the response shown to The House of BNG and its month-to-month growth and so proud of all the innovations the brand has made over the last two years. I’m also very excited that The House of BNG is now represented in Checkers LiquorShop nationally,” says Bonang Matheba.

The House of BNG is South Africa’s top selling MCC and has become the celebration of choice at important events such as the Presidential Inauguration, Miss SA and SA Sports Awards and is also now available in other African countries including Botswana and Namibia.

Bonang’s “love letter to Africa” and South Africa’s most sought-after MCC and pure sparkling wine brand, The House of BNG, is now available at all 30 Checkers LiquorShop outlets nationwide with the group now stocking The House of BNG Rosé MCC and the Nectar range of Blanc and Rosé sparkling wines in a can.