Bonang Matheba’s ‘public figure’ hits the small screens tonight

Written by on August 24, 2020

Fans of the South African television presenter, radio personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba’ film “Public Figure” had been reeling in excitement after the Queen B had announced that his co-produced film will be airing on SABC1 as of tonight at 21:00 C.A.T.

This is not the first treat for the BFORCE (Bonang’s fans) as the couple of weeks ago she gave a glimpse in to her life three part travel documentary series tiled ‘A VERY BONANG YEAR’ This film is based on the psychological effects of social media as well as dig deeper into the lives of influencers globally.

watch the trailer below:

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

How grassroots video is building a film industry in Zimbabwe

August 19, 2020

0 0

South African Dj Pruluv OFFERS THE platform to upcoming female DJ

August 18, 2020

0 0

Business and Arts South Africa debuts an arts skill transfer programme

August 18, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

South African Dj Pruluv OFFERS THE platform to upcoming female DJ

Thumbnail
Previous post

Sex workers: Ignored by the state, abused by police

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST