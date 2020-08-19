Bonang Matheba’s ‘public figure’ hits the small screens tonight

Fans of the South African television presenter, radio personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba’ film “Public Figure” had been reeling in excitement after the Queen B had announced that his co-produced film will be airing on SABC1 as of tonight at 21:00 C.A.T.

This is not the first treat for the BFORCE (Bonang’s fans) as the couple of weeks ago she gave a glimpse in to her life three part travel documentary series tiled ‘A VERY BONANG YEAR’ This film is based on the psychological effects of social media as well as dig deeper into the lives of influencers globally.

watch the trailer below: