BLOOD & WATER announces NEW CHARACTERS

The fans have been asking for Season 2 since the moment they raced through the first installation of Blood & Water, Netflix SA has revealed the good news of the crew being back together and working hard on set as we speak. New characters will be joining the Blood & Water cast when the series returns for a new season later this year. The new kids on the block will be adding a little (extra) fire to the storyline as we see them involved in scandalous behaviour and the lives of the Parkhurst students are turned upside down.

Joining the cast is fresh face Leroy Siyafa, who plays Sam – a new love interest mixing things up in the Parkhurst after school scene, roomer has it that he will be breaking hearts off the camera,

There is also Reece (played by Greteli Fincham) a little better in season two and will be introduced to two of her new friends, Pauline and Zayd, played by Katishcka Chanderlal and Alzavia Abrahams. Fans will get to witness these three get up to no good, and have a great time doing so but the question is, will they get caught out?

And no need to worry, all your faves Khosi Ngema, Ama Qamata, Natasha Thahane, Gail Mabalane, Cindy Mahlangu, Thabang Molaba, Arno Greeff, Mekaila Mathys and Dillon Windvogel will all be coming back to join the madness.