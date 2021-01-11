BLAKLEZ shakes UP 2021 WITH a new offering

South Africa – Pretoria rapper Blaklez, real name Lesego Moila, has opened up his account for 2021 with a new EP titled Don’t Mind the BS. The project comes after a successful 2020 with 2 EP’s and a collaboration album with long time collaborator PdotO called Lost Diamonds.The project is executive produced by Blaklez and Thapelo Mashianewho also engineered the project. The EP starts off nice and smooth with Turn the lights off that sees Blaklez featuring PdotO over a melodic trumpet sample. The next track Smile Keepers has Lez talking about the smile keeper in his life and how they hit it off.

Thapelo Mashiane brings a hook on the third song called All The Right Things while MGucciFab the DJ is on the second verse with a sultry verse that should have gents wanting to do all the right things. “Don’t leave your girl around me ke vaya le di sniper, di striker, di hunter eish okare di cider” is a stand out line on Ra Rocka and it comes as no surprise as Showtime is known for his smart and witty lines. Ra Rocka is a heavy Boom Bap joint for the rap streets.

Maftown rapper Streets, who also made a guest appearance on Blaklez’s song Nostalgia from his Bear Energy EP, is featured on 5th and final song of the EP titled Tudo Bem which samples the famous Janet Jackson Got Til It’s Gone song. The EP is a great way fo Blaklez to kickstart the year and fans are sure to be happy with this body of work while the await another album from Brother Bear.