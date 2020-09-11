Black twitter’s favourite tv show hits the screens with new faces

SABC 3’s popular lifestyle and entertainment show Trending SA is back on your screens and it comes with three super talented presenters Refiloe Mpakanyane, Mablerh and Jacaranda FM’s Elma Smit. The hit show has a new time slot and it is just what you need for your social, current and lifestyle news.

The show looks at celebrity culture, invites exciting, informative guests and aims to educate and entertain South Africans all across the country with its witty, smart and right-choice of presenters. This brand new show explores more wholesome content pieces that will get their entire family glued to their screens.

Created and produced by Thabo Pitso alongside Phuthi Nakene, the dynamic duo is set on carving a path that not only inspires both young and old, but educates communities on various issues in South Africa. Lauded for their dedication to creating compelling content, their choices for a host are progressive and inclusive, a representation of South Africa’s diversity.

“We are thrilled to have Trending SA back on our screens. We wanted this show to be different to the first seasons, we wanted to cater to families, create relatable content, educate, inspire and celebrate stories of South Africans while keeping them up to date with celebrity and pop culture. Our new time slot is perfect; we want to welcome you to your home as you retire from work, doing your homework, hosting friends. We are grateful to the Trending SA viewers for welcoming us into their homes, we love telling their stories, and we hope to tell more.” commented Phuthi Nakene, Executive Producer.

On its return the show has seen prominent guests such as Adv. Thuli Madonsela, activist Zulaikha Patel, Dr Sipho Sithole`and Nandi Madida to name a few. The show airs at 18:00 on SABC 3 from Wednesday to Friday.