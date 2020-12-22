Black Coffee & Euphonik reflect on life’s ups and downs in rare exclusive with Unathi Nkayi

It’s a master class of being in the moment with South Africa’s leading DJs Black Coffee and Euphonik on episode three of Festive Get-Together in the Life Artois

Episode three of Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois, presented by Stella Artois, premiers this Saturday on 1Magic (DSTV 103) and the series finale is a master class of being in the moment with DJ superstars Black Coffee and Euphonik.

The epic hour-long finale features the iconic globetrotting DJs who have become like brothers after being firm friends for over a decade. Hosted by Unathi Nkayi and Alessandro Khojane, the premier lifestyle show creates a special evening for Black Coffee and Euphonik to talk about life, friendship, social media pressures and brotherhood.

“Something that has become so special about this show is that there is always a singular, touching moment that reveals the authenticity of our guests. In episode two, art became a beautiful metaphor of connection and intention,” said Unathi.

In the final episode, Black Coffee and Euphonik take us behind the scenes of their mega-successful international careers, revealing a side to them that fans very rarely see.

Growing up, Black Coffee did not have much, but he had his music. He gives us a front row seat on how the man that is Black Coffee was made. Euphonik shares that he was fortunate to grow up in a loving home and that his father was his best friend and biggest support system. This year he lost his dad and for the first time, will be spending the festive season without him. Euphonik also opens up about the man that he has become and the life lessons he has picked up along the way.

In a rare moment, these men at the height of their professions and fame, have unguarded moments of authenticity and realness. In the spirit of giving, viewers will see an extraordinary “Stella Moment” as Euphonik is given a treat that reminds him of his grandmother, while Black Coffee receive a message from a music legend and a long-time friend pops in. Not to be left out, Chef Alessandro unexpectedly receives flowers from his mentor, who joins them later on in the show.

To see these men reveal themselves, unclouded by the trappings of success, is a reminder of the truly important things in life, particularly at this time of the year. This last episode of Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois is more than just a meal and conversations: it also speaks to lifetime connections and that the best present truly is being present.