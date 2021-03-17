BigStar Johnson and King SweetKid Spotted In Studio Together

Written by on March 17, 2021

 

 It’s an incredible time for South African Hip Hop as we are being fed with so many great collaborations. This weekend King Sweetkid was spotted in the studio with Bigstar Johnson. 

King Sweetkid took to his instagram Stories on March 12 to share a clip of the studio session. While the rapper kept his post a little ambiguous by just tagging Bigstar Johnson without a written caption , King did share a snippet of the beat in the background of the clip

After Bigstar Johnsons silence it’s great to see him back in the scene making music because the game surely misses him. We hope there’s more music to come from the Rapper as we are waiting in anticipation.

It seems like it’s going to be a big year for Heidelberg’s golden boy , we are only just 3 months into the year and he has already dropped a new single “Thandazela” , announced his “Highly Devoted” LP which is dropping soon , he also went and  announced his new collaboration song with DJ Citi Lyts titled “Ek Se” and now recently being spotted in studio with BigStar Johnson 

We can’t wait to hear what these two Superstars have created. 

 

