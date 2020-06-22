Big Zuu embraces HIS Sierra Leone origins in a NEW SINGLE MOVE RIGHT

Big Zuu is a name synonymous with the next generation of grime heavyweights. A formidable artist, Zuu is redefining what it means to rise to notoriety and become one of the most exciting, versatile and respected new voices currently in UK music.

Today, Big Zuu releases his new single Move Right. Proving again, his limitless ability to swerve pigeonholes, his newest single pays tribute to his heritage. Raised in West-London, Zuu speaks proudly of his dual heritage; his father is from Lebanon and his mother from Sierra Leone.

Move Right is an inspiriting, summer-drenched new offering featuring the lauded multilingual flow of one of Sierra Leon’s most beloved rappers, Drilizik. With producer Crafty on the beat, Move Right imparts Zuu’s passion, with his distinctive gravely flow and conscientious lyrical prowess, to bring notoriety to the impressive music scene in Sierra Leone.

“I’m really proud of this track,” explains Zuu. “This is a record that means a lot to me as my mum is from Sierra Leone and Drizilik, is one if not the biggest artist over there. I am hoping that this track can shine a light on the amazing music scene in West Africa.”

Move Right, follows another year of outstanding achievements for Zuu; landing his own debut TV show with UK channel Dave, Big Zuu’s Big Eats (airing now), releasing a slew of standout singles including We Will Walk ft. Souls, No Limits with cousin AJ Tracey and more recently, his standout single with Jevon, supporting Dave on his latest tour, co-hosting culture podcast This Is Spoke, releasing a critically celebrated tape Royal Rumble with Capo Lee, Eyez and Kamakaze… the list continues.

Move Right, is both the first drop of a much anticipated new project and further confirmation that Big Zuu, will continue to be one of the most influential and relevant names to watch, in 2020 and furthermore.