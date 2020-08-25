Beyoncè release exhibits authentic Africa beauty

August 25, 2020

The global musical goddess has finally release the official music video her 2019 single Brown Skin Girl featuring her Blue Ivy, WizKid, SAINt JHN from the move The Lion King . More than the display of glowing ebony skins and the beauty of the neatly weaved tribal braids, and stretched smiles what really makes the video the even more pleasing on the eye, has to be the love and sisterhood that has been documented through out. watch below

 

