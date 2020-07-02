Beyoncè celebrates black excellence with visual Album “Black Is King”

Written by on July 2, 2020


Deprecated: class-oembed.php is deprecated since version 5.3.0! Use wp-includes/class-wp-oembed.php instead. in /home/www/transafricaradio.net/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 4903

24-time Grammy Award-winner Beyoncé presents the visual album “Black is King” the narrative is  reimagined form the lessons of The lion King. Written, produced, and directed by Beyonce this film is an affirmation and a love letter to Africa that celebrates Black resilience and culture, most importantly highlights beauty of tradition and Black excellence. To execute the most diversified  and connected storyline “Black is King” features the best of African film and music stars like,   Nandi Madida, Connie Chiume, Moonchild Sanelly, Warren Masemola, music artists includes Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Busiswa and Salatiel.

The film is set to premiere globally on Disney+ on July 31, 2020 and will arrive on the heels of the one-year anniversary of the release of Disney’s global phenomenon “The Lion King.”

 

 

 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Nigerian Ckay narrates an African Terrestrial love Story

July 2, 2020

0 0

South African Gospel Singer HLE lands a hosting gig on One Gospel

July 1, 2020

0 0

Sony Music Entertainment Africa redefines innovation with a new artist portal

June 29, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

South Africa’s seasoned composer Lebo M weaves UP A NEW PROJECT

Thumbnail
Previous post

Zimbabwean Amapiano queen Shasha bags HER FIRST BET AWARD

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST