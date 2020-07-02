Beyoncè celebrates black excellence with visual Album “Black Is King”

: class-oembed.php issince version 5.3.0! Use wp-includes/class-wp-oembed.php instead. inon line

24-time Grammy Award-winner Beyoncé presents the visual album “Black is King” the narrative is reimagined form the lessons of The lion King. Written, produced, and directed by Beyonce this film is an affirmation and a love letter to Africa that celebrates Black resilience and culture, most importantly highlights beauty of tradition and Black excellence. To execute the most diversified and connected storyline “Black is King” features the best of African film and music stars like, Nandi Madida, Connie Chiume, Moonchild Sanelly, Warren Masemola, music artists includes Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Busiswa and Salatiel.

The film is set to premiere globally on Disney+ on July 31, 2020 and will arrive on the heels of the one-year anniversary of the release of Disney’s global phenomenon “The Lion King.”