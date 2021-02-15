BERITA DROPS EMOTIVE ‘NDIKHAWULELE’ MUSIC VIDEO

Written by on February 15, 2021

Celebrating the 1year anniversary of her soulful album ‘Songs in the Key Of Love’, multi-award-winning singer Berita releases the music video for ‘Ndikhawulele’, the opening track off the album. Meaning ‘meet me in the middle’ ‘Ndikhawulele’ is an intricate look into the emotive relationship between two people who have committed to love. Berita beautifully brings this narrative to life with delicate visuals. This time Berita tells a love tale of melancholy in a relationship between two people who love each other but yet something is amiss. In the music video, this story is told metaphorically through Berita’s performance, lighting and the artistic use of hands to suggest the tension between Berita and her love interest. 

This marks the third visual instalment of a series of music videos from the tribute to love the album, that has also earned her 2 nominations at The Zimbabwe Music Awards 2020 – Best Rnb/Soul album as well as Best Album Of The Year for ‘Songs In The Key Of Love’

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like
0 0

NASTY C RELEASES BLACK AND WHITE VISUALS FEATURING ARI LENNOX AND HEADLINES THE RHYTHMS OF ZAMUNDA SOUNDTRACK

February 15, 2021

0 0

LUCKY DAYE shares NEW EP TABLE FOR TWO

February 15, 2021

0 0

Shekhinah Unveils The ‘Fixate’ Short Film

February 15, 2021

Continue reading

Next post

LUCKY DAYE shares NEW EP TABLE FOR TWO

Thumbnail
Previous post

South African president extends special COVID-19 grant. Why this is not enough

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST