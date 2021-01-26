BERITA BAGS 2 NOMINATIONS AT THE ZIMBABWE MUSIC AWARDS

Multi Award-winning Afro-soul singer-songwriter Berita has scooped up two nominations in the 2021 Zimbabwe Music Awards.

Starting off the year on a high note, Afrosoul Queen Berita has been honoured with nominations for Best Rnb/Soul album as well as Best Album Of The Year for her 2020 chart-topping album Songs in The Key of Love.

Celebrating 18 years of musical excellence and creativity, the Zimbabwe Music Awards will once again exhibit the multi-faceted and rich cultural diversity of Zimbabwean music.

“I’m so thrilled and humbled to be nominated in my home country Zimbabwe, it is a great privilege to be recognised for my team and I’s outstanding work in 2020 – the year that challenged artists and the world alike,” said Berita on her nominations.

To celebrate both nominations which fall in line with the 1year anniversary of the beloved album Songs in The Key Of Love, Berita will release a 7 episode docu-series online titled BEHIND THE ALBUM which details how the album was constructed. Berita also has Valentines covered with a video for album track ‘Ndikhawulele’ which drops on the 11th of February just perfect for the month of love.

Be sure to catch the premiere of the music video on TV and YouTube this week.