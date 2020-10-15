It’s going down this summer as Benny Afroe & King Monada get the party started with DIAWA

Vth Season’s young, fresh, musically trained artist, Benny Afroe, joins forces with South African viral hitmaker, King Monada on new single DIAWA. DIAWA, slang for “it’s going down”, sees the two Limpopo musicians bring a modern, local take to an 80s sampled beat that will get your party started this summer.

“DIAWA is a special song for me. I’ve always wanted to work with everyone who was involved in the making of this song. From the producers to the engineers and of course King Monada himself. It’s a dream come true,” shares Benny Afroe.

You can stream or download Benny Afroe’s DIAWA ft King Monanda here: https://orcd.co/diawa

Benny Afroe’s DIAWA comes off the back of his nostalgic feel good collaboration with Ami Faku titled This Feeling. With This Feeling & DIAWA, Benny Afroe showcases his ability as a musically trained artist to execute a diverse range of genres brilliantly. The muso who was hand selected from over 8000 submissions globally to showcase at the annual South by Southwest Conference and Festivals (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, continues to showcase that his music is world-class.

Watch Benny Afroe’s This Feeling with Ami Faku here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3SEW5eKmXhI

Make sure to connect with Benny Afroe and @VthSeason on social media for more music updates and stream or download DIAWA today https://orcd.co/diawa