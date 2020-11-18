AWARD WINNING AFRO POP SINGER TRESOR RELEASES WALK THRU FIRE

Multi Award Winning TRESOR has dropped an international dance record set to take the centre stage across the world with Heartfeldt Records and international DJ Producer Sam Feldt.

TRESOR is an African Pop Maverick. Renowned for his distinct sound, which has won him Best Pop Album of the year award for debut album VII; sophomore album The Beautiful Madness; and more recently for his album Nostalgia; at The South African Music Awards in 2016, 2018 and 2019. The king of Afro-Pop continues to make major international moves with a brand new release of Walk Thru Fire produced by Dutch DJ, Sam Feldt.

Walk Thru Fire is the perfect combination of an upbeat afro pop and euro dance track that has TRESOR walk through fire to keep love alive. Written by TRESOR and produced by Sam Feldt, Walk Thru Fire beautifully blends sweet surrendering lyrics with a dance tempo bringing a feel good vibe to fans across the globe.

TRESOR took to social media to share his excitement on the collaboration with Sam Feldt for the new song “I’m so thrilled to finally share this song with the my fans. I first met Sam Feldt a little while ago at a dinner in Johannesburg, and we bridged a connection through music instantaneously. In the days following our link up; I shared music I had been working on and he connected with this song from my Nostalgia album. Fast forward to now, and we have an incredible record produced by the internationally known DJ Producer.”

TRESOR’s Walk Thru Fire is available for streaming and download on all digital platforms. Be sure to keep up with TRESOR on his social media pages as he gets ready to drop new music and for bigger announcements.