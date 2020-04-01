aunty Dolly parton’s narcotic voice to sweep kids off to lalaland

Dear mums bedtimes are about to get less excruciating for your little ones. The country music legend Dolly Parton brings kids a dose fantasy with her a weekly series titled “Goodnight with Dolly” in which she reads bedtime stories to children online.

This is the continuation of her passion project called the Imagination Library project that she had started back in 1996, it had started off in a hospital in Tennessee where every newborn received a book then later through this initiative Dolly Parton was sending books to children homes with their names written on them to encourage children to learn how to read.

This pacific readings “Goodnight With Dolly” will be streamed on YouTube starting Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.