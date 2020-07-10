AUBREY QWANA SETS AN AMBIENCE FOR HIS UPCOMING EP WITH A NEW SINGLE FT. EMTEE

Written by on July 10, 2020

Following Aubrey Qwana’s music video for his hit song ‘Molo’ which  crossed the 100,000 views mark on YouTube in 4 days, The South African Afro pop sensation is back to upload a raving anticipation for his up coming Ep Invula Mlomo, the title takes after the Zulu marriage tradition  where the groom’s uncles go the fiancè’s home to meet her elders.  while this Ep is due for 31 July  here is the new single titled “Ngakwenzani” featuring the multiple award winning rapper Emtee.

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

South African Grammy nominated Dj Lag has special tread tonight

July 10, 2020

0 0

Nigerian Woletan drops a catchy struggle anthem ‘Sholazeal’

July 10, 2020

0 0

HOTBILLZ FEATURING BYNO ‘GOOD LIFE’

July 10, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

Nigerian Woletan drops a catchy struggle anthem ‘Sholazeal’

Thumbnail
Previous post

AUBREY QWANA SETS AN AMBIENCE FOR HIS UPCOMING EP WITH A NEW SINGLE FT. EMTEE

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST