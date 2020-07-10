AUBREY QWANA SETS AN AMBIENCE FOR HIS UPCOMING EP WITH A NEW SINGLE FT. EMTEE

Following Aubrey Qwana’s music video for his hit song ‘Molo’ which crossed the 100,000 views mark on YouTube in 4 days, The South African Afro pop sensation is back to upload a raving anticipation for his up coming Ep Invula Mlomo, the title takes after the Zulu marriage tradition where the groom’s uncles go the fiancè’s home to meet her elders. while this Ep is due for 31 July here is the new single titled “Ngakwenzani” featuring the multiple award winning rapper Emtee.