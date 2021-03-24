Arthur Mofakate’s Response to allegations and misinformation regarding NAC PESP funding

In response to the continuing allegations which are malicious and unfounded as made because of misinformation, I would like to make the following statement.

The National Arts Council put out a call for applications for both individuals and for companies/organisations to propose projects that would create employment and income for those in the creative industry.

Various organisations and companies with capacity and capability, proposed projects to help benefit the industry. Each proposal submitted was to benefit the relevant organisation’s field of expertise and those in that field.

To those who insinuate receipt of funding by me and those related to me, as if due process and procedures were not followed by us in submitting proposals; like everyone else in the industry – you would do well to inform yourselves as to how these funding program works.

The purpose of these projects is not to enrich recipients individually. They are intended to enable recipients to respond to a mandate of identifying and implementing accountably projects to help uplift people in the arts, technical, music and events industries who have not worked for over a year. In fact, extensive application procedures were required, and all compliance metrics had to be met before any proposals submitted could be approved. That is how one is usually awarded funding.

I wish to state categorically that I have no affiliations with the previous nor the current board which is now place at the NAC.

It is an incredibly sad day, when people in the creative sector with the right intentions are slandered in this way.

Not everyone that is receiving funding is misusing funds, whilst that may be what the members of the rumour mill’s perception is, it is not my intention to do so.

Greatly concerning also is the narrative now being made by NAC on this matter in as far as making statements and conducting interviews where those of us who applied legitimately are not defended and insinuations of decisions to no longer honour commitments towards the funding promised to us is slowly becoming the presented scenario.

It has become suspiciously clear that there are personnel within the NAC that are playing a divisive role – selectively sending communication to other parties, and then releasing information on funding allocations without having signed contracts with beneficiaries, which is completely unethical and unprofessional. They are fueling the fire and feeding into the fixed narrative that some of us are corrupt, and unlawfully benefitted from the scheme, without producing any irrefutable evidence.

It must be put on record that I have not received any monies from NAC.