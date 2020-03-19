Aon Inanda Polo International Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

In the wake of the emerging Coronavirus (COVID -19) outbreak, the Aon Inanda Polo International, set to take place on Saturday, 9 May 2020, has been postponed.

Hon. President Cyril Ramaphosa declared South Africa a national state of disaster following the outbreak of the Coronavirus. In his speech, the President included in-depth information of the precautions the government has taken against the spread of Coronavirus.

With the focus to mitigate any further spread of the virus, social distancing has been advised. According to the presidency, large-scale pubic events and celebrations of no more than 100 people have been banned.

The South African Polo Association has also suspended all polo tournaments in South Africa, with immediate effect, until further notice.

“We have carefully considered the President of South Africa’s COVID-19 address and the steps that need to be taken. The well-being of South African citizens; the equestrian community, supporters, sponsors, partners, Inanda Club Members and staff and all those affiliated to this event is of utmost importance in this crisis. It is accordingly with regret that we have had to postpone the Aon Inanda Polo International 2020. We will re-schedule and announce the new date for this exciting polo event as soon as the situation is better understood and under control.” Paul Oosthuizen, the Inanda Club General Manager advised