Another Milestone for Diamond Platinumz !!!

Award-winning Tanzanian musician and record label boss Diamond Platnumz has again out done himself with record breaking numbers. Couple of months ago his Wassafi records team rocked up at his house bearing a giant cake iced in a You Tube logo with the message “congratulations on 1 billion views” positioning him as the first sub- Saharan artist to achieve such milestone.

The Wassafi boss has again imaged with four million You Tube subscribers securing his position as the first East African musician once again to hit those numbers.

It has been over a decade since the world was introduced to this a uniquely Tanzanian DNA known as “Bongo Flava” by Diamond Platinumz and he has up this far managed to maintain an amazing consistency in reinventing him self together with the genre, it has also been announced at the beginning of August that fans can look forward to a new album.