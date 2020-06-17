Another Gold accolade for South African Afro soul vocalist Ami Faku

South African Voice of Modern Afro Soul, Ami Faku, has earned her first GOLD accolade for her debut offering, IMALI, with chart topping single, Inde Lendlela.

No stranger to being a GOLD selling artist, SA’s Golden Voice has received GOLD plaques for singles Ungowam with De Mogul SA, Uwrongo with Prince Kaybee, Black Motion & DJ Shimza, and for Into Ingawewith Sun-EL Musician, which have gone on to reach Platinum, Platinum, and Double Platinum statuses respectively.

“I’m grateful that all the hard work my team and I have put in is finally paying off. Thank you to all the supporters, we’ve done it once again,” expresses Ami Faku

“As an industry newcomer, Ami Faku has defied all odds and achieved milestones that artists in the industry for many years only dream of. We’re extremely proud of the music that we’ve put out with Ami Faku and delighted to see that music lovers from all corners of the world are buying her music,” shares Ninel Musson, Director at Vth Season.

Starting the year off with the number #1 best-selling album at Musica for four consecutive weeks, Ami Faku is back on top of the Musica Top 40 best-selling albums chart, which further reflects social media sentiment that Ami Faku’s music is healing and the perfect soundtrack for the trying times that we’re in.

Ami Faku’s Inde Lendlela is a song that has moved the nation and captures the simplicity and raw emotion of Eastern Cape’s South African Golden Voice. Inde Lendlela speaks to a longing love – “It is a song about being hurt by someone you loved and trusted. Even though they aren’t good for you, your heart is still yearning for them. But they don’t want anything to do with you because they feel like they can get something better elsewhere,” shares Ami Faku.