Annual Procurement Conference to address key procurement challenges

The PPE procurement scandal, which saw vital Covid-19 funds channelled to politically connected business people, has brought the vexed issue of South Africa’s tender system into the spotlight once more. What can be done to make government procurement more corruption-proof?

“The tender system should be re-looked into,” said Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane this week, speaking at a webinar on corruption.

Mkhwebane was voicing an apparently widespread view in South Africa currently, brought to the fore by the news of a PPE procurement scandal which saw emergency Covid-19 funds channelled to politically connected business people.

The Association of Proposal Management Professionals South Africa (APMP) and Smart Procurement World (SPW) will run a virtual annual conference from the 24th-25th of November 2020.

Procurement is increasingly operating in an environment of increased scrutiny. SPW and APMP understand the importance of compliance and how to promote good governance. The mutual goal of improving sourcing processes has led to a natural collaboration between the two organisations. It represents a significant commitment from both parties to deliver value to their members and audiences.

Larissa Cornelius, Chairperson of APMP SA, said: “Supply-chain consists of both buyers and sellers. By bringing procurement (the buyers) and bidders (the sellers) together, we are driving open engagement, alignment and an increased focus on the professionalism of both functions. Tender fraud needs the complicity of two parties. The tender/proposal process is a two-way street, and both sides need to work together.”

APMP and SPW will collaborate on current procurement and supply chain challenges, including developing capacity, sharing lessons learnt and promoting best practice in sourcing and addressing tender fraud and corruption. Together they will provide a platform for improving professionalism in the supply chain from both sides.

To win business, companies need to propose and bid for work. Our MOU is based on leveraging the synergies to drive positive industry changes and promote development in the small business sector (SMMEs).

The growth in the use of software solutions and digital tools in procurement and tendering has introduced new opportunities to improve the quality of tenders and Requests for Proposals (RFPs) and the ensuing responses. APMP and SPW will work together to develop skills and capabilities to assist organisations in becoming more proficient in managing their procurement.