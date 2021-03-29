Andy Mwag drops Nisaidie

Burundian Afro-soul Act Andy Mwag has officially released the album Nisaidie which means help me):

Indeed, the album reflects the reality of Andy Mwag’s experience and ‘The Lamp symbolizes“ The LIGHT, “Glow” or hope.

Lost his parents when he was very young.

The AfroSoul delight is layered over monstrous instrumentation and complemented by intoxicating brass, melodious guitar and powerful trumpets. The thumping Album produced by Arnaud Gasige. The Album is an AfroSoul delight.

Andy Mwag’s Music link: https://africori.to/nisaidie

Meu Amor music video: https://youtu.be/6TZYYsyEClU

Nisaidie Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4lLD_GOR78