an enchanting new video for MIGUEL PREGUEIRO’s HOT DANCE single

Following the success of his previous single, “My Baby Says She Loves Me”, South Africa’s very own Portuguese/Spanish singer, Miguel Pregueiro is back and excited to share his new single titled, “Eya”. A single that has been in the works for over a year now, “Eya” is a hot new dance track that you can’t help but move to. While the lyrics are all in English, the music is rich in Spanish influence and the single taps into the Spanish element of Miguel’s music that he has been working hard on capturing, “I love everything about Spanish music. Majority of my own playlists are filled with Latin music and I always draw influences from that for my own original music,”. When asked what the word “Eya” means to him, Miguel shares, “Let’s paint a picture. Someone walks past you and catches your eye. You have no words to express that immediate attraction so the only thing left to say is “Eyaaaaaaa”,”

The music video for this single, “Eya” was filmed during his travels abroad. In January, he recently visited Portugal, Spain, and the Netherlands and all the footage used in the music video was shot on the new iPhone 11. “We were travelling overseas and visiting the most beautiful places. We had the single already completed and we couldn’t figure out what we wanted to do with the music video until we were travelling,” Miguel explains, “I knew that other singers had recently shot their new music videos on the same phone so we decided to give it a try and we were amazed by the quality,”. Different from any of his other music videos, this project consisted of a one-man team that followed Miguel around documenting his adventures through these beautiful countries.