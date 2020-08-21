Ami faku sprinkles some East African flair on chat topping hits

South Africa’s Female Artist Of The Year, Eastern Cape’s South African Voice of Modern Afro Soul, Ami Faku, is reimagined by EA Wave (East African Wave), a music/art collective redefining the sound of East Africa, with a 5-track EP of some of her biggest and most loved songs to date. The ea wave reimages Ami Faku EP sees her singles Ndikhethe Wena, Ungowami, Love Drunk, Mbize and Ebhayi get an East African flair, bringing new life to the fan favourite singles.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to expand my music across the continent. I love what EA Wave has done with the music and I can’t wait for everyone to hear the EP,” expresses Ami Faku.

“Every now and then comes a musical marriage that proves it was meant to be… The blending of South African Modern Afro Soul with an East African Drum, Funk and Tribal sound is a wonderful blissful union that we all long for,” shares Raphael Benza of Vth Season.

stream ea wave reimages Ami Faku EP here: https://platoon.lnk.to/ea-wave-reimagines-ami-faku

The ea wave reimages Ami Faku EP adds to South Africa’s most accoladed newcomer’s highly impressive catalogue of music that has earned her the stripes as Deezer’s Top streaming South African female artist of 2019 and seen her dominate radio with up to 5 singles at a time charting in the Top 100 on Radiomonitor.