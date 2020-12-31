Ami Faku scoops a Nomination for the Best Alternative Act

Reigning SA Female Artist of The Year, Ami Faku, had a stellar year in 2020 and starts the year off with a nomination at this year’s MTV Africa Music Awards For Best Alternative act. She ended last year off by featuring as the cover star on The Power Circle magazine, where she spoke about her recent achievements and her plans for the year ahead.

2020 has seen this Voice of Modern Afro Soul, Ami Faku, earning her first GOLD accolade for her debut offering, IMALI, with chart topping single, Inde Lendlela.

No stranger to being a GOLD selling artist, SA’s Golden Voice had also previously received GOLD plaques for singles Ungowam with De Mogul SA, Uwrongo with Prince Kaybee, Black Motion & DJ Shimza, which is also featured in the former U.S president Barak Obama’s list of favourite songs for 2020, and for Into Ingawe with Sun-EL Musician, which have gone on to reach Platinum, and Double Platinum statuses respectively.