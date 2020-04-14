Ami Faku gives new meaning and life to hit single, Ubuhle Bakho, with a sax rendition

South African Voice of Modern Afro Soul, Ami Faku, has ushered Africa and beyond into an Easter weekend of bliss with the release of a sax rendition of her hit single Ubuhle Bakho, which is the perfect mood-setter to uplift the nation.

Currently Ami Faku’s most-streamed song on her debut album, IMALI, Ubuhle Bakho was the perfect choice for a single remake.

Created as a song dedicated to “good men”, Ami Faku’s Ubuhle Bakho has gone on to become an anthem for love in any and every form. With the sax remake, the heartfelt song can now be given any meaning.

“It’s amazing how the universe has created another meaning for it. People are dedicating the song to their best friends and children… Ubuhle Bakho is now about embracing someone for being a blessing in your life,” expresses Ami Faku.

“We wanted to bring out the musicality of the song, to make it more romantic with the keys and sax, and to bring a rawer element with the instrumental feel. It was made to be something that touches everyone’s heart,” shares Raphael Benza of Vth Season.

Produced by Eternal Africa with Hydee Sax on the saxophone, you can stream or download Ami Faku’s Ubuhle Bakho Sax Rendition here: http://platoon.lnk.to/UbuhleBakhoSaxRendition

You can also watch Ami Faku’s Ubuhle Bakho Sax Rendition on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/BjYsqNVosrA

In case you have missed Ami Faku last time on Transafricaradio here is the podcast