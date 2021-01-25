Ami Faku and Emtee comforts the mourners

After the year we’ve had, Ami Faku’s latest release featuring award-winning rapper, Emtee, is apt for the times that we’re in. Titled Lala Ngoxolo, meaning “rest in peace”, Eastern Cape’s South African Voice of Modern Afro Soul has yet again created the perfect soundtrack befitting of the mood of the country as she did with her Platinum-selling single, Imali.

Remembering those we’ve lost with lyrics such as “Sobonana kweli linye ilizwe / we’ll see each other in a different world” and “Akusafani la ma ungekho / it’s not the same here without you”; Lala Ngoxolo is a poignant track that the country can find joy, peace and healing in, whilst paying homage to those that have fallen and passed on.

From tragic accidents, GBV, to sicknesses, to covid-19 deaths; the country has suffered great loss in 2020 and Ami Faku hopes her latest release will aid in the journey of overcoming loss in one’s life as we bid farewell to those no longer with us.

The upbeat tempo of the song and the soulful voice of Ami Faku alongside the king of Melodies Emtee does not leave us in a somber mood listening to it. It gives us hope that there will be a better day to come and that although we have lost someone dear in our lives, we hope that wherever they are, they are at peace. The captivating and soothing guitars draws our attention as well as our heartstrings which takes the listeners to places of rejoice. The melodies make the song appealing to a wide range of musical ears and to all people.

