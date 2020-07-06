American Rapper Wale reveals a lush side on Queen Naija’s “Butterflies remix

Multi-Platinum artist Wale joins Queen Naija “Butterflies Pt. 2Remix.” While Queen’s warm vocals celebrate enduring love, Wale’s verse tells a story of early infatuation flaming and then fizzling out, leaving him with the realization that he was just a side thing. Since arriving in 2006, Wale has consistently gone against the grain, releasing a series of albums that include the Billboard200-topping The Gifted and The Album About Nothing and 2019’s Wow…That’s Crazy, which includes the No. 1 single “On Chill” ft. Jeremih.

Released in March 2020, “Butterflies Pt. 2”is the hypnotic sequel to Wale ” which was one of three Platinum-certified singles from her self-titled debut EP, released in 2018 by Capitol Music Group. “Butterflies Pt. 2” landed on the biggest R&B playlists on four major platforms and has already surpassed 33million cumulative global streams. Shot in Atlanta, the “Butterflies Pt. 2” video traces the many stages of a relationships. Directed by Roger Alexander of Alpha Male Visualz (T.I, Rick Ross, 2chainz), it stars Queen and her boyfriend Clarence White. RESPECT. Magazine noted, “[The video] seamlessly reflects the vulnerability of the track itself.

Over acoustic guitar-laced minimal production by Rice N’ Peas (Kiana Ledé, Bazzi),emotion shines through the verses as she confesses, ‘I still get butterflies.’” With the arrival of her 2018 self-titled debut EP, Queen emerged as an unstoppable new force in the R&B world. Having clocked over 800 million combined global streams to date, Queen Naija features three Platinum-certified singles: “Butterflies,” “Karma” and her breakthrough hit “Medicine”—an independently released smash that made its staggering debut at No. 45 on the Billboard Hot 100, a nearly-unheard-of achievement for an unsigned artist. Along with debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart, Queen was hailed as “the first soul star of the social media generation” by The New York Times, and earned major recognition in the 2019 awards season with nominations for Top R&B Artist at the Billboard Music Awards, Best New Artist at the BET Awards and three nods at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Now boasting over a billion combined global streams, the 24-year-old Detroit-area native is gearing up for the release her full-length debut.

Stream “Butterflies Pt. 2Remix” HERE.