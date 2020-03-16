ALIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT HONOUR FIT FOR KING LEBO M

The 3rd Annual Dstv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards (DMVCA) stage was a roar as South Africa honoured an international icon, Lebo M Morake with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

All hail to the King as he took the platform to receive his tribute as a living legend for his artistic masterpiece, Disney’s ‘The Lion King’, including the iconic song, ‘Circle of Life- Nants’ Ingonyama’. The Ticketpro Dome came to a standstill beaming with excitement as he took the audience on a magical journey sharing his memoirs. Delivering a majestic performance that echoed the essence of what was established 20 years ago when the blockbuster first hit local and international audiences, the first note of ‘Circle of Life- Nants’ Ingonyama’ undeniably reverberating through the dome.

‘In a truly iconic fashion, Lebo M left nothing wanted as he set the arena ablaze

The singer, songwriter, producer and composer, over the years has kept his love for music ignited by constantly producing music authentic to himself and his identity. Thus, the everlasting footprint of his works.

Previously awarded to the late Hugh Masekela and Dr Rebecca Malope, the Lifetime Achievement “Legends Award” is given to a recipient who has made an indelible and valuable contribution, with long-term impact in their respective field of interest.

This award ceremony took place at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg on Saturday night and other winners included Khethade ‘Tshathugodo’ Ngobe who has walked away with Favourite Radio Personality of the year plus the biggest one of the evening, the Ultimate Viewer’s Choice Award, Warren Masimola(Favourite Actor), Sindi Dlathu (Favourite Actress), King Monada (Favourite Music Artist) Siya Kholisi (Favourite Sports Personality) and Bonang Matheba