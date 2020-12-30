AKA, remains SA’S BEST selling Hip Hop act

Multi award-winning South African musician, AKA, remains South Africa’s all-time greatest selling Hip Hop act with an excess of 100 x PLATINUM selling singles. At the Vth Season #VthVibrations dinner at Eat @LM restaurant in Illovo earlier this week, the Supa Mega was awarded new plaques for 6 singles and 2 albums, creating new sales benchmarks for SA Hip Hop.

AKA’s sales milestones now include:

  • GOLD selling status for single “Energy”
  • 3 x PLATINUM selling status for “Touch My Blood” album
  • 10 x PLATINUM (DIAMOND) selling status for “LEVELS” album
  • 53 x PLATINUM (5 x DIAMOND) selling status for single “Dreamwork”
  • 19 x PLATINUM (1 X DIAMOND) selling status for single “All Eyes On Me”
  • 18 x PLATINUM (1 X DIAMOND) selling status for single “One Time”
  • 12 x PLATINUM (1 X DIAMOND) selling status for single “Caiphus Song”
  • 10 x PLATINUM (1 X DIAMOND) selling status for single “The World Is Yours”

“AKA is a true hit-maker and has shattered all sales records for SA Hip Hop. Most notably, achieving this status as an English speaker rapper, whom many deemed had no room for success in the South African music landscape.  10 years in the making, the numbers don’t lie, AKA is South Africa’s greatest selling Hip Hop act,” shares Raphael Benza of Vth Season.

 

