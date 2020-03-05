Aisia Casanova’s Set To Perform Live At The Gala To Raise Funds For Children’s Shelter In Angola

The steady on the rise star, Aisia Casanova, is set to perform live at the charity gala hosted by the Parent Teacher Association of Luanda International School in support of the Centro Vivência Feliz children’s shelter. The gala is to be hosted in Talatona, Luanda on the 14th of March 2020.

The Centro Vivência Feliz children’s shelter was founded by Estelle Dogbe, a fellow parent at the Luanda International School (LIS).

Her passion to serve underprivileged children was the inspiration behind her founding the center.

This amazing shelter is helping to support homeless children who otherwise would not have care with food, housing and psychological support. Today, the center now cares and is home for about 40 children!

“It is an honor to be part of an initiative this remarkable of a good cause. I am passionate about children, after-all, they are the future! In some way, this is me being part of the positive change and history being made – remodeling our society one child in need at a time.” – Aisia Casanova