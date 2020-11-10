Aisia Casanova Teams Up M-Deponde To Celebrate Angola’s Independence Day

In celebration of Angola’s Independence Day, Aisia Casanova teams up with Angolan musician, M-Deponde on “Ombembwa Octhisola“. The song is an optimistic and patriotic African contemporary anthem celebrating the beauty and harmony of Angola while advancing unity.The spoken word poetry and singing is delivered in an Angolan native language Umbundu, Portuguese and English.

Listen to “Ombembwa Octhisola“ here

“This is the second time I’ve had the pleasure to sing in a traditional Angolan language and I love it more and more each time! Not only is it an honor and privilege to be able to be a part of preserving history through language but also, I always feel a closeness to the people; that spans place and time.” – Aisia Casanova