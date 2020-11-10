Aisia Casanova Teams Up M-Deponde To Celebrate Angola’s Independence Day

Written by on November 10, 2020

In celebration of Angola’s Independence Day, Aisia Casanova teams up with Angolan musician, M-Deponde on “Ombembwa Octhisola“. The song is an optimistic and patriotic African contemporary anthem celebrating the beauty and harmony of Angola while advancing unity.The spoken word poetry and singing is delivered in an Angolan native language Umbundu, Portuguese and English.

Listen to “Ombembwa Octhisola here

This is the second time I’ve had the pleasure to sing in a traditional Angolan language and I love it more and more each time! Not only is it an honor and privilege to be able to be a part of preserving history through language but also, I always feel a closeness to the people; that spans place and time.” – Aisia Casanova

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Ballantine’s launches partnership with Shimza as the face of their new campaign

November 10, 2020

0 0

NIGERIAN HITMAKER KENDICKSON RELEASES “WAYO” SINGLE & VIDEO IN EAST AFRICA

November 10, 2020

0 0

Nigerian Songstress Tems hits a new milestone

November 9, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

BLACK FRIDAY MAY BE VERY DIFFERENT FROM PREVIOUS YEARS BUT REMEMBER TO BUY LOCAL

Thumbnail
Previous post

Netflix Presents “Riding with Sugar”

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST