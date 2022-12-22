OSKIDO, NHLONIPHO & YALLUNDER TEAM UP ON ITHUBA

After earning a Mixmag nod as one of the most exciting Amapiano producers in 2022, Vth Season’s Nhlonipho met up with 1020 Cartel’s Yallunder and the result was ‘Ithuba’, an Amapiano banger ripe for the summer. The track was so special that when the legendary producer, Oskido heard it, he had to be involved. And so ON was born, a collaborative project between Oskido and Nhlonipho that gives South Africa the perfect Dezemba, whether they’re fans of Amapiano or Deep House.

Stream it Now:

With his deep house mix, Oskido gives fans more of what they love from him, with rolling rhythms and groovy basslines, cementing iThuba’s place as a song for your summer playlists.

Speaking of the song, Yullander says “Ithuba is about asking for a warning/sign from you heart if this is your last chance in love because you’ve been given so many chances and forgiven so many times… It is a song about asking for one last chance.”

Yallunder and Nhlonipho recently graced the stage together at the 7th Business Premium Jazz Festival, in Carnival City. Sharing the stage with major acts, including Ami Faku, Samthing Soweto, Nathi Mankayi, The Soil & Kekelingo.

The artists are currently working on their individual projects and are set to drop new music in 2023