Afrobeat NIGERIA AFROBEAT Singer WONDABOY DROPS A SECOND DOSE OF HIS “FORMULA”

WONDA, (formerly known as Wondaboy), is back at it again with the remix to his dance track, “FORMULA”, entitled “FORMULA REMIX” the Ghana edition. The track features Afro-Pop singer, Deon Boakye, and legendary singer/songwriter Ahkan, formerly of the duo, Ruff N Smooth. Produced by Skelly, and engineered by One Plus, (both from Nigeria), the catchy lyrics and direction of the track are the brainchild of Wonda.