Afro soul songstress Wendy kay graces our women day special Sunday !!!

This coming Sunday South Africa is celebrating woman’s day and Transafrica radio blew summons all over Africa for a whole brigade reminiscent of Black Girl Magic to come to feast along. One such is Afro-Urban driven singer song-writer Wendy Kay.

In a near-perfect blend of Afro-soul and urban sonics, Wendy Kay asserted herself to the Kenyan music scene with a much refreshing groovy EP ‘’MY WAY’’ released across major streaming platforms on May 20th, 2020 to a much resounding reception from peers and fans.

Speaking on the EP Wendy said ‘’ I recorded the EP in 2017 and 2018 when I was going through a lot of stuff in my life. The EP became a therapeutic process of healing and growing into a better version of myself’’. On the project she noted, ‘’ I focused on the 4 songs because they resonate with the season I am experiencing right now as a person and an artist. I’m more confident of the sound I am creating and I understand my fanbase much better’’.

A dependable vocalist, Wendy has come a long way earning her trade as a background artist for celebrated African acts including Sauti Sol, Mr. Eazi, Nyashinski, Yemi Alade, Patoranking, Mafikizolo, Busiswa, and the US RnB star Jason Derulo. Some of those invaluable experiences coming from stints at successive seasons of Coke Studio Africa in 2018 and 2019, earning a bigger spotlight in the latter year where she got a rare opportunity to work with top African acts and producers that helped horn the artistry and musicianship she exudes today.

Wendy has grown more confident of her sound and is one of the emerging inspiring voices fusing African influences with contemporary production, the sky is the limit with a series of videos set for release in the unfolding weeks from her collaboration with visual studio outfit Television Network to further immerse her fans in the EP, chronicling the journey she took to chat her course to the debut