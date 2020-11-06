Africa’s leading Female DJ Zinhle releases “Indlovu” feat. Lloyiso

Multiplatinum Selling South African Artist DJ Zinhle’s brand new release “Indlovu” is a melodic, uplifting track spurring those in hope of new beginnings. Reflecting on the past, the song looks forward in an empowering way, coupled by warm keys and a soothing baritone. With vocalist Loyiso lending his supportive lyrics, DJ Zinhle taps into the organ for a gospel-chime soundscape that perfectly reflects the message of the track. More than a statement of positivity, “Indlovu” is a sonic representation of DJ Zinhle’s desire to impact society in a meaningful way with her music.

When asked to comment on the inspiration of “Indlovu”, DJ Zinhle added “For me, the song is about hope and not giving up. It’s a timely message as the world is going through uncertainty, Loyiso delivers this message of hope in a gentle and impactful way. I couldn’t have chosen a better vocalist and talent for this single. Loyiso is a force and together we were able to create magic.”

Stream or download DJ Zinhle’s “Indlovu” featuring Loyiso here: https://DJZinhle.lnk.to/Indlovu

Featured artist, Lloyiso Gijana, who became a popular name after being a contestant on Idols had this to say: “I wrote this song with the thought of instilling faith in myself at this hard time in my life and to give myself hope that will be carried out to the rest of the world. I knew the moment I sent Sis Zee (DJ Zinhle) the idea she would take it to the next level and she added a part of herself in it that makes this song even more special to me.”

He adds: “The reason why “Indlovu” is a big part of my life is because the animal pours out characteristics of resilience, patience and ambition and of course my clan name being Indlovu makes it more special.”

“Indlovu” is a powerful message that will touch the world, pour positivity through the ears with its infectious toe tapping rhythm.

Make sure to connect with DJ Zinhle online and stream or download “Indlovu” today.