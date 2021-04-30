Africa’s First D.I.Y Music Distribution App Is Officially Here
Written by Kendrick Lebron on April 30, 2021
Johannesburg, Gauteng – FYVE is a Mobile Phone Music Distribution App, allowing music makers and creators to upload their music from their smart phones without having to submit tons of paperwork and music through web based aggregator or label services which is set to launch in June 2021.
This is a game changer as there is currently no Mobile Distribution App that services the African Independent Music Market. The independent bug has bitten a lot of young millennial creatives and its only growing from here. FYVE will create a platform for creators to plug straight to the DSP’s conveniently with insights as to who’s listening, where, the status and finances of their releases in different territories across various stores.
Project Founder and CEO JR Bogopa says “The launch of Fyve is a big disruptive turning point in the African music landscape, allowing every artist to distribute music from their cell phones! For too long many companies have put a high barrier to entry for the up and coming independent artist, and Fyve App as a DIY Artist and Label service tool is changing that narrative by evening out the playing field, destabilizing the game and giving equal opportunity for success to independent artists. Our unique pay as you go service, along with our revolutionary tech will allow us to literally put the power back into the hands of the creator financially and creatively.
Managing Director Sizwe Hlongwane carries on to say “The 4IR is upon us, FYVE believes all creatives should identify themselves as technologically savvy. Fyve is a leading player in introducing innovation and technology to the African creatives. Delivering cutting edge, accessible, high tech to the man on the street, FYVE vision is to reduce the digital gap between creatives and technology.”
Interesting facts about FYVE:
FYVE allows for analytics and accounting reporting.
FYVE will send your music to radio stations and pitch DSP Playlist