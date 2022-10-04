African Pop Maverick TRESOR Announces Collaboration With Luxury Swiss Watch Manufacturer, Audemars Piguet (AP)

The core of African Pop Maverick, TRESOR’s SAMA Award Winning, Billboard Chart Topping, platinum-selling career is his reverence for time. From meticulous moments spent in the studio honing his craft to developing the next breakout stars through the Hunter’s x Jaquel House Culture platform, time is of the essence in his musical, entrepreneurial and philanthropic endeavours.

Clocking into the fashion world, the singer, songwriter, music producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist is excited to announce a collaboration with Audemars Piguet Holding SA, a leading Swiss manufacturer of luxury watches and clocks headquartered in Le Brassus, Switzerland. TRESOR forms part of an exclusive list of pioneering global talents namely British-American DJ, songwriter and record producer Mark Ronson and retired sports legend Serena Williams, all whom have played an integral role in establishing AP as the cultural benchmark of luxury watch manufacturing.

Watch the Showstopper visual campaign here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ci4WGlgjEtb/?igshid=NmNmNjAwNzg=

The AP collaboration is a music and visual campaign where TRESOR works and features alongside Swiss music producer OZ. Having doused his Midas touch on a slew of smash hits namely, Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode,” Drake and Future’s “Life Is Good,” and Drake’s “Pop Style”, OZ’s new self-produced single “Showstopper,” written by and featuring TRESOR, serves as the soundtrack to the new Audemars Piguet global music campaign.

Listen to Showstopper here:

https://songwhip.com/ozmusiqe/showstopper