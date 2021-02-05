African Jams to ignite the spark this Valentines

Written by on February 9, 2021

 

Zuchu – Sukari

Wanna keep him, Tanzanian Bongoflava supremacy  Zuchu hails out a trail of instruction on how  to get hin hooked on ‘sugar’ on East Africa’s love anthem titled  Sukari (Sugar),

Rotimi – Love Somebody 

Nigerian – American singer Rotimi  and his superstar girlfriend Tanzanian singing  Vanessa Mdee  serve up some heartwarming   real-live chemistry solidify their foundation and affirmations to each other  in Rotimi’s  video “Love Somebody” 

 

Rema Namakula & The Ben – This Is Love

Ugandan songstress Rema Namakula teamed up with Rwanda’s The Ben to fo a love at first side sweet ballet love dubbed ‘This Is Love’.

Lonely – Joeboy 

Joeboy has laid all his private party plans on the table from a  bottle of wine to sussing out the traffic, all that is left the love of his life to pull up.  “Lonely” is the first taste of Joeboy’s debut album, “Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic”

 

Regina – Otile Brown ft Jux

From his debut  album  titled ‘Just love’ Otile Brown teamed up with Tanzanian superstar Jux on a love jam‘Regina’

