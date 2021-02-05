African Jams to ignite the spark this Valentines

Zuchu – Sukari

Wanna keep him, Tanzanian Bongoflava supremacy Zuchu hails out a trail of instruction on how to get hin hooked on ‘sugar’ on East Africa’s love anthem titled Sukari (Sugar),

Rotimi – Love Somebody

Nigerian – American singer Rotimi and his superstar girlfriend Tanzanian singing Vanessa Mdee serve up some heartwarming real-live chemistry solidify their foundation and affirmations to each other in Rotimi’s video “Love Somebody”

Rema Namakula & The Ben – This Is Love

Ugandan songstress Rema Namakula teamed up with Rwanda’s The Ben to fo a love at first side sweet ballet love dubbed ‘This Is Love’.

Lonely – Joeboy

Joeboy has laid all his private party plans on the table from a bottle of wine to sussing out the traffic, all that is left the love of his life to pull up. “Lonely” is the first taste of Joeboy’s debut album, “Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic”

Regina – Otile Brown ft Jux

From his debut album titled ‘Just love’ Otile Brown teamed up with Tanzanian superstar Jux on a love jam‘Regina’