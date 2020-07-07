African innovators tackle coronavirus with drones and phones

hanaian pilot Eric Acquah started a drone company in 2017 to spray crops with pesticides, but when coronavirus hit the West African country he found a new mission: saving lives.

The company has used 20 drones to disinfect 38 open-air markets in Ghana – spraying a couple of acres in minutes, a job that would take a dozen people several hours – and also plans to use them to disinfect classrooms, said Acquah.

“We targeted the market areas because in Africa they are open-air and always overpopulated. So we thought if the virus is going to spread fast it will be from them,” said Acquah, who was paid by local authorities to spray the markets.

“Just closing the borders and quarantining the whole country wouldn’t make sense unless there is a mass disinfection of places people gather in larger numbers,” the founder of AcquahMeyer Drone Tech told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The markets have since re-opened, with everyone wearing masks and social distancing, and traders and buyers said they felt safer, said Acquah, who is lobbying private donors for funds to disinfect other public areas – at about $15 per acre.

Acquah is just one of a host of African innovators helping poor households adapt to and survive the pandemic which has so far infected more than 416,000 people in Africa with more than 11,300 deaths, according to a Reuters tally based on government statistics and WHO data.

As job losses mount and incomes plunge due to coronavirus lockdowns and border closures, many African countries risk spikes in poverty and hunger, food experts have warned.