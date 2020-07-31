African Giant Burna boy on his continuous upward trajectory

While the world is STILL huffing and panting on an ecstatic Jerusalema thrill ride, Burna Boy strikes again on another poignant hit single MY OASIS. “You play with my emotions/ I’m flowin’ like the ocean/ I pray for your devotion/ ‘Cause there’s nothing I can do when it comes to you,” this remarkable lyrics were written collaboratively by Burna and Jimmy Napes.

This single follows Smith’s decision back in March to postpone and rename their third studio album. Originally titled To Die For , the singer revealed in an Instagram post that the timing and title of the album didn’t “feel right” to them, but promised fans that “I am still going to bring out some new music over the next few months.”

“This track has been a beautiful release of emotions for me during this time,” Smith said in a press release. “I’ve been a fan of Burna Boy for years now and am so happy to have a tune with him.”