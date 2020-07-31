African Giant Burna boy on his continuous upward trajectory

Written by on July 31, 2020

While the world is STILL huffing and panting on an ecstatic Jerusalema thrill ride, Burna Boy strikes again on  another poignant hit single MY OASIS.  “You play with my emotions/ I’m flowin’ like the ocean/ I pray for your devotion/ ‘Cause there’s nothing I can do when it comes to you,”  this  remarkable lyrics were written collaboratively by Burna and  Jimmy Napes.

This single follows Smith’s decision back in March to postpone and rename their third studio album. Originally titled To Die For , the singer revealed in an Instagram post that the timing and title of the album didn’t “feel right” to them, but promised fans that “I am still going to bring out some new music over the next few months.”

“This track has been a beautiful release of emotions for me during this time,” Smith said in a press release. “I’ve been a fan of Burna Boy for years now and am so happy to have a tune with him.”

 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

THE South aFRICAN DUO Major League DJz DROPS THE first Amapiano album with 31 songs

July 31, 2020

0 0

Th&o reintroduces late music legends on on electric BARS

July 31, 2020

0 0

South African Afro-Pop singer Azana claims the number 1 spot Apple Music’s Pop Chart,

July 31, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

South AfricaN ORGANISATIONS TEAMS UP TO WARRANT Accountability for Covid-19 corruption

Thumbnail
Previous post

Exclusive breastfeeding could be an answer to reduce infant mortality rate

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST