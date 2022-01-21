Adanian Labs to invest in SA tech start-ups

Pan African Tech Lab Adanian LABS Sets Its Eyes On South African Tech Start-Ups With The Venture Building Programme investing USD600000 into the SA Tech Startup economy

Five Tech Start-Ups set to join Global Innovations through Adanaian Labs Venture Building Programme 2022

Johannesburg, South Africa

Adanian Labs who successfully launched the South Africa Labs recently, are very excited to work within the South African market. Kicking off on a high they are already on a mission to identify and select innovations that are exceptional to be a part of the 12-month Venture Building programme which will see start-ups receive USD120 000 worth of pre-seed funding.

As part of its vision to be the leading Pan African Tech lab investing in African Innovations created to solve problems on the continent and beyond, Adanian LABS will be hosting a Demo Day where sixteen (16) shortlisted start-ups will pitch in-person to a panel of adjudicators for a chance to be selected as the final five successful start-ups to be incubated at Adanian Labs South Africa.



“Local partnerships are key in realising the Adanian Labs vision. It excites us to have created strategic partnerships with local entrepreneur As Adanian Labs, we aim to build the next generation of socially impactful and commercially driven companies that will change the world from Africa.” says Adanian Lab’s CEO, John Kamara.

Adanian Labs is a dynamic ecosystem that aims to Innovate, Nurture, Launch and Scale disruptive solutions. Selected after a rigorous selection process from over 40 start-ups that applied for the 2022 Adanian Labs Venture Building programme, the 16 startups will have an opportunity to present their unique innovations that need to align with Adanian vision to incubate technologically viable products and of commercialising and scaling.

The five selected startups will join the Adanian labs first Cohort of 2022 internationally as they will join start-ups from other countries such as Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria and Zambia The Adanian Labs venture building program will offer a blend of technology development, technical support, business mentorship, access to market, partnerships and funding while helping startups apply lean principles in processes, learning, iteration and scaling of their innovations.

Adanian Lab’s mission is to build 300 impact-driven tech startups that are commercially viable and scalable across the continent and beyond, with a vision to create an exponential impact on the African economy through youth empowerment.

Since its establishment in 2020, Adanian Labs has incubated fourteen (14) groundbreaking tech startups across sectors; have established a first in Africa partnership with Emurgo Africa. EMURGO, the commercial arm of Cardano and have raised seed funding for 4 of its existing start-ups such as Afya Rekod – a consumer-driven digital health data platform; Phema Agri – an agriculture crowdfunding platform; Paylend – an SME credit lending solution and others such as Twaa, eCobba, Reward Adz, Bloow and Ada Animation.

Supporting the South African startup Demo day is leading Integrated PR , Media and communications Agency, JT Communication Solutions. JT Comms is a proudly Level BBBEE Black women owned (with disability.) agency. Having worked on the continent on dynamic projects such as Billionaires against EBOLA, MINDS Africa Youth Networks Movements,The World Cup to mention a few, JT Comms has championed a true continental vision.

As a digital pioneer, with a history of using innovation and disruptive tech, JT Comms launched the JT Comms Media Resources Centre of Excellence to harness the power of technology in creating world-class communication solutions. JT Comms has a passion for cross pollination and creating dynamic ecosystems across the continent.

Says Vanessa Perumal, “As Pan African visionaries, we are delighted to expand our reach into to the continent through strategic partnerships that we believe will see the African narrative reshaped.

Building a solid communications network in a technology era where even with AI and digital we are more disconnected and the start up revolution will do well to make telling compelling stories part of their value proposition”

Adanian Labs uses its unique positioning to provide critical support for startups through an evolving socio-economic ecosystem revolving around the sharing of resources, creation, production, distribution, trade and consumption.

Images taken frm Adania Lab’s Instagram Account