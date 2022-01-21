ACTOR NKANYISO MCHUNU PART WAYS WITH BE IMBEWU OVER SALARY DISPUTE.

Written by on February 9, 2022

Actor Nkanyiso Mchunu Part Ways With Etv’s Imbewu.

Actor Nkanyiso Mchunu Part Ways With Etv’s Imbewu.

By Philani Mzila

ETV’s daily telenovela Imbewu had parted ways with their lead actor Nkanyiso Mchunu.

Nkanyiso who was playing the role of Nkululeko Bhengu is said to have parted ways with Imbewu after they refused to give him a raise.

According to Nkanyiso’s Facebook post he posted on Friday he said:

“This is me signing out. Me and Imbewu have agreed to part ways. I would like to thank the production team and the fans of the soapie for the opportunity as they have helped me grow as an actor.”

Etv was still yet to release a statement regarding he departure of Nkanyiso in the soapie.

Tagged as
Author

mpeh Mzila

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like
0 0

DJ JAIVANE Drops a 32 track album

January 21, 2022

0 0

TV Personality Aaron Moloisi Launched His Own Radio Station.

January 21, 2022

0 0

International dance group Fire K Stars want to inspire more youth.

January 21, 2022

Continue reading

Next post

TV Personality Aaron Moloisi Launched His Own Radio Station.

Thumbnail
Previous post

Jub Jub faces backlash after MacG podcast airs

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST