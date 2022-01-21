By Philani Mzila



ETV’s daily telenovela Imbewu had parted ways with their lead actor Nkanyiso Mchunu.



Nkanyiso who was playing the role of Nkululeko Bhengu is said to have parted ways with Imbewu after they refused to give him a raise.



According to Nkanyiso’s Facebook post he posted on Friday he said:



“This is me signing out. Me and Imbewu have agreed to part ways. I would like to thank the production team and the fans of the soapie for the opportunity as they have helped me grow as an actor.”



Etv was still yet to release a statement regarding he departure of Nkanyiso in the soapie.

Tagged as ACTOR NKANYISO MCHUNU PART WAYS WITH BE IMBEWU OVER SALARY DISPUTE.