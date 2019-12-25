Achim The DJ Releases #MickeyMouse

African house dj, Achim The DJ earlier this year released an official music video for his Hit single “Mickey Mouse”.

The music video is very creatively shot and focuses on Achim wandering around the streets and meeting up with various people that form part of his life.

The music video has dancers that are very colourfully dressed and create a very happy, positive atmosphere despite the struggles Achim goes through.

The song is a real feel-good, party anthem that you can’t help dancing too!

Achim The DJ “Mickey Mouse” Official Music Video:

In case you missed the interview with Achim The DJ and Thabang Mashile on the Morning Mayhem. Listen below to the interview podcast: