acclaimed Sa producer Black Coffee pulls out another chaotic number

Written by on November 20, 2020

DJ, record producer, singer, songwriter, and sometimes Ibiza resident, Black Coffee, is back. Black Coffee spends as much time overseas as he does in South Africa, so it’s only fitting that he’s making more collaborations abroad. This time he’s getting help from US-based Australian singer-songwriter and musician, Ry X to produce one of his world-famous mid-tempo dance anthems. The track features a groovy baseline and a thumping drumline, to accompany Ry X’s soothing and layered, harmonic vocals. It’s the perfect combination of classic South African house and the more mainstream Electronic Dance Music (EDM), giving it the quintessential Black Coffee sound, which he describes as “true Afropolitan house: home-brewed but future-focused.”

Stream or download Black Coffee feat. Ry X “I’m Falling” out now and pre-add/pre-save SBCNCSLY album here: https://blackcoffee.lnk.to/FallinUSA

 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Princess Wonda and Mutual Beatz brew up a storm

November 20, 2020

0 0

SA’s Something Soweto alerts the festive mood with a new anthem

November 20, 2020

0 0

SA Hip Hop artist Droatest sets the engine purring with 10 track mixtape

November 20, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

SA’s Something Soweto alerts the festive mood with a new anthem

Thumbnail
Previous post

Yemi Alade counts down to her big release in style

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST