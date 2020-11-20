acclaimed Sa producer Black Coffee pulls out another chaotic number

DJ, record producer, singer, songwriter, and sometimes Ibiza resident, Black Coffee, is back. Black Coffee spends as much time overseas as he does in South Africa, so it’s only fitting that he’s making more collaborations abroad. This time he’s getting help from US-based Australian singer-songwriter and musician, Ry X to produce one of his world-famous mid-tempo dance anthems. The track features a groovy baseline and a thumping drumline, to accompany Ry X’s soothing and layered, harmonic vocals. It’s the perfect combination of classic South African house and the more mainstream Electronic Dance Music (EDM), giving it the quintessential Black Coffee sound, which he describes as “true Afropolitan house: home-brewed but future-focused.”

